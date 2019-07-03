More than 80 percent of Idaho's school districts rely on levies and property taxes for funding, which leads to huge spending gaps that regularly leave less money for students of color or students in poverty.
The nonpartisan think tank Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy released its annual report on education funding across the state earlier this week and included a special focus on the disparity in funding between school districts depending on their property wealth.
“Students of color are more likely to live in communities with the most difficulty approving local education dollars,” the report said.
The report found that nearly half of the school districts in Idaho are made up of at least 15 percent students of color and the districts that do tend to have significantly lower property values for schools to tap into. The average levy in the most diverse districts gave $623 per student, while the districts with fewer students of color earned $1,429 under the levy.
While Idaho's general fund will provide more money per student this year than any point since the 2007 recession, the state is still last in the country when it comes to revenue spent on public schools. Montana is below the national average but still offers nearly $5,000 more investment per student than Idaho.
Since Idaho eliminated the use of maintenance and operation levies to raise school funding in 2006, districts have relied more heavily on supplemental levies that need to be regularly approved by voters and adjusted based on property values.
"Supplemental levies were never intended to become a regular source of revenue," policy analyst Sasha Pierson said. "They were meant for one-off payments but there are districts that rely on them for school supplies and teacher salaries."
Property wealth and evaluations made it much easier for richer areas of the state to gather money from levies. The study pointed out that the same levy rate would raise 13 times more money in Blaine County School District than in Blackfoot School District, although the two have a similar number of students.
Along with the report, Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy created interactive maps to show exactly how much the supplemental levies provided for every school district in the state. Jefferson County and Swan Valley Elementary were the only two districts in eastern Idaho without any levies to help fund schools.
The two school districts in Bonneville County were below the state average in levy funding per student despite having two of the largest supplemental levies of any school district. Bonneville Joint School District 93 gave $449 per student through its levy and Idaho Falls School District 91 provided $664 per student.