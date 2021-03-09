Bonneville County residents voted for one of three local school levies and against the recall of a school board trustee on Tuesday night.
Two levies were rejected by voters in Bonneville County Joint School District 93. The district was running both a supplemental levy, providing $6.8 million a year for the next two years, and a plant facilities levy that would provide $3.8 million a year for the next decade.
Both of Bonneville's proposed levies garnered about 41% of votes in favor, from about 3,600 total votes cast on the measures.
In Idaho Falls School District 91, the recall effort against Trustee Elizabeth Cogliati was rejected. Of the district patrons Cogliati represented on the school board, 272 voted against the recall effort while 183 voted in favor of removing her. The recall was initiated by parents opposed to a vote she cast during the fall that limited in-person high school classes.
Idaho Falls School District also saw the renewal of a $6.8 million supplemental levy, with 75% of votes cast in favor of keeping the two-year levy.