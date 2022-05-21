In a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, Idaho Falls High School on Thursday will hold its 2022 graduation ceremony inside the gymnasium for the first time since 2019.
For the past two graduating classes, ceremonies -- both locally and nationally -- were moved outdoors, had limited attendance or were canceled altogether. However, the recent decline in COVID-19 cases motivated Idaho Falls High School officials to return to the school's traditional setting for the ceremony.
With a graduating class of 250 students, Idaho Falls High School administrators sought a way for the most people to attend. They wanted to sell more tickets than they had for the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies.
Returning the graduation ceremony to the gymnasium was the solution. The administrative staff decided there would be no limits on attendance, differing from the previous two graduations.
The students are excited to return to normal, according to staff. Without COVID-19 restrictions in place, students can invite family and friends to watch them cross the stage to receive their diploma.
The Idaho Falls graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Emerson Alternative High School also will hold its graduation ceremony indoors.
"We're going back to our old way with no restrictions," Principal Michael Keyes said.
Emerson Alternative's ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Colonial Theater.
"We have a graduating class of about 30 or 40 students. We're in crunch mode right now, so the number fluctuates," Keyes said.
Other District 91 schools opted to keep outdoor graduations. Skyline High School and Compass Academy will hold their ceremonies at Motor-Vu Drive-In.
Motor-Vu Drive-In first held District 91 graduations in May 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. With no students present in school and Zoom classes in full swing, a graduation ceremony was not guaranteed that year.
However, District 91 Board of Trustees unanimously voted in April 2020 to use the drive-in as a graduation location. During the drive-in's first set of ceremonies spaces were limited, students stayed in their cars and they received their diplomas days later. The graduates only saw their names on a screen for their ceremony.
This year, both Skyline High School and Compass Academy will return to the drive-in, but graduates walk across the a stage at the drive-in to receive their diplomas while family and friends watch from their cars.
Compass Academy has a graduating class of 100 students. The school sent out a survey to the students asking if they wanted graduation to return to normal or continue to be held at the drive-in, according to Compass Academy office secretary Candace Reese.
"We sent out the survey, and the students voted to keep it at the drive-in," Reese said.
The Compass Academy ceremony is at 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Skyline High School's graduating class of 250 will walk across the stage at 6 p.m. Wednesday.