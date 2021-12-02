The Rigby High School Trojan Band will be one of 93 entrants to participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade — Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
The Trojan Band's participation in the parade was announced in a news release from the event's organizers. Bands, choirs and dance teams from 16 states will take part in the Dec. 7 event which will proceed down Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park in the Waikiki district of Honolulu that evening. The parade will feature participants selected from nearly every state in the nation, the release said.
“The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade will unite generations in a meaningful event that honors our WWII Veterans and Pearl Harbor Survivors, while educating and inspiring young Americans who will join to salute them," a parade news release said.
Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor, a U.S. naval base near Honolulu, just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941. Hundreds of Japanese fighter planes descended on the base and destroyed or damaged nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and more than 300 airplanes, according to history.com. More than 2,400 Americans, including civilians, were killed in the attack and another 1,000 people were wounded.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan the following day.
"The Attack on Pearl Harbor marked the entry of the United States of America into World War II and forever changed our nation and the world and united Americans for the cause of freedom," the parade release said.