One eastern Idaho high school senior has been recognized as one of the state's most accomplished students.
Megan Elizabeth Clements, a Rigby High School senior, was recently named an Idaho semifinalist for the Presidential Scholarship Program — a federal program that selects students who have shown "scholarship, leadership, artistic excellence and selfless service to others."
Candidates are selected for earning top scores on the SAT and ACT exams and also are evaluated by peers and administrators for leadership and involvement in their schools.
Clements is in the running for the school's valedictorian honor with a 4.0 GPA and has been a member of the school's band program throughout high school.
She also has a hearing disability, Rigby High School Principal Bryan Lords said
"It's pretty awesome, that even though we're in eastern Idaho, kids here can do amazing things," Lords said. "She is just a great kid. She is shy and quiet, but she will do anything for anybody."
Clements was one of six finalists named out of a pool of 50 students previously announced in February. The other Idaho semifinalists are Peyton Elizabeth Badger (Mountain View High School in Meridian ), John Chen (Centennial High School in Boise ), Crista Falk (Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene ), Aidan Michael McIntyre (Capital High School in Boise ) and Michael Wuhao Min (Centennial High School).
The finalists will be selected in May, according to an Idaho State Department of Education news release. The finalist selected, one boy and one girl, will be invited to an all expenses paid trip to the National Recognition Program in June held in Washington, D.C. They will be awarded Presidential Scholars medallions during a ceremony at the White House.