Rigby High School’s Iliad yearbook was named one of the country’s best yearbooks for the previous school year.
The 2019-2020 yearbook was honored as a first place recipient by the American Scholastic Press Association in its recently announced slate of high school yearbook and magazine awards. More than 100 yearbooks were honored in the first place category for the year, though Rigby was the only school in Idaho to receive an award.
Michael Feik has been the yearbook adviser at Rigby since 2013. The yearbook has been submitted to the scholastic association for the last four years and been awarded a first place prize during three of those years.
“The students are fully the reason for that success,” Feik said. “They really care about producing the best book they can, so they spend hours interviewing students and building the page layouts.”
The yearbook was assembled by the 26 students in last year’s class. Feik was proud of last year’s yearbook class for reaching 100% coverage of the student body, meaning that every student who wanted to be listed in the yearbook was interviewed and featured for at least one story.
The yearbook also documented the impact of the coronavirus shutdown in Jefferson Joint School District. Enough school yearbooks and newspapers were delayed by the coronavirus that the Scholastic Press Association created a separate category for late-arriving editions. Rigby was one of the ones that did come out on time during the spring, as students worked from home to complete designing pages and covering spring sports.
“Luckily our photographers had gotten some pictures before the shutdown and others were provided to us by students,” Feik said.