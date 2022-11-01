Rigby native Logan Jones is the first physician to receive assistance from the Primary Care Initiative’s medical education debt repayment award.
Jones, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, works as a family medicine physician at North Canyon Medical Center’s Jerome clinic, an Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine news release said.
North Canyon Medical Center is classified as a Critical Access Hospital. There are currently 1,360 Critical Access Hospitals across the U.S. — 27 of which are in Idaho, the release said. As a family medicine physician, Jones cares for people of all ages — his youngest patient is a newborn and his oldest is 94 years old — allowing Jones to practice the full spectrum of medicine.
“I knew early on that I wanted to pursue rural medicine, simply for the fact that family medicine has a larger need in those areas and it allows you to practice more of your scope of medicine,” Jones said in the release. “Practicing primary care in a rural setting has been everything I imagined and more. As a physician, you’re very fortunate to be trusted and to be brought into your patients’ lives, especially when they’re at their most vulnerable. It has been extremely rewarding."
The Primary Care Initiative, a nonprofit foundation that launched in August, was established in partnership with the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine and Blue Cross of Idaho, the release said. Its goal aims to encourage new doctors to practice in rural and medically underserved areas of Idaho through scholarships and medical education debt repayments.
Through the foundation’s fundraising efforts, the Primary Care Initiative donated $100,000 to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Rural Health Care Access Fund. As a result, Jones will be provided with $25,000 per year for four years for student loan repayment.
Both the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine and Blue Cross of Idaho have contributed significant seed money to launch the Primary Care Initiative, and the foundation aims to raise $25 million over the next five years in support of its mission, the release said.
A 2019 news release from Idaho State University noted that medicine is a second career for Jones, who worked as a contractor for many years before returning to school. The release said Jones was inspired to become a doctor by a longtime Rigby physician who cared for three generations of its citizens.
Jones completed his undergraduate education at Utah Valley University and attended the Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine. Afterward, he completed his graduate medical education through the Idaho State University Family Medicine Residency Program, the release said.
“Dr. Jones represents the heart of the Primary Care Initiative,” said Charlene Maher, chairwoman of the PCI Board and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho, in the release. “Supporting physicians who practice medicine in communities with limited access to healthcare, and incentivizing more doctors to do the same, will help address Idaho’s chronic physician shortage.”
