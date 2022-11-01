Logan Jones, DO

Jones

Rigby native Logan Jones is the first physician to receive assistance from the Primary Care Initiative’s medical education debt repayment award.

Jones, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, works as a family medicine physician at North Canyon Medical Center’s Jerome clinic, an Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine news release said.  


