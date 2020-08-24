A longtime teacher at Rigby High School and former member of the Idaho State Department of Education standards committee has been selected for a lifetime achievement award.
Esther Henry was selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who, which has published reference books with biographies of high-achieving Americans for more than 120 years.
Henry grew up in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School in 1980. After getting her degree from Brigham Young University-Provo and teaching in Utah for a few years, she moved back to Rigby to teach English at her former high school. She said she’s enjoyed teaching the children of former classmates and students to see the similarities between the generations.
Henry said the lifetime award was evidence of the support she’s had from the district over the years and the quality of the students she has taught.
“They have high standards for themselves for being honest and forthright. Most of them are really trying to do the best that they can for each other,” Henry said.
Henry’s biggest impact on the statewide level has been the seven years she served on the professional standards commission for the Department of Education. As a member of the committee and the chairwoman from 2013 to 2015, she worked with a team of other educators from across the state to review professional infractions and suspend teaching certificates as needed. She also served two terms as the president of the Jefferson County Education Association.
Technological change has been the toughest thing for Henry to keep up with during her teaching career. Henry said that when she was learning to type in high school, they used typewriters with no labels on the keyboard to make the students learn to write without looking at their hands. Going from typewriters and computer lessons during college to having to teach an entire class online for three months last spring wasn’t an easy adjustment.
“I was in front of my computer 8-12 hours a day, six days a week to keep things going for my classes. Teachers all work more than the contract hours in their school, but I never had to put that many hours in that consistently for three months of the year,” Henry said.
Henry will be back in school on Sept. 2 to teach AP English classes in-person. She said that working around the mask requirements for her and her students would take some getting used to but was hopeful that everyone would work to keep kids in the classrooms for as much of the school year as possible.
“It will be different but certainly never a dull moment,” Henry said.