Just three school districts in eastern Idaho will have items on the ballot during the mail-in election that will conclude June 2, with one major bond attempt and two levies.
Idaho Falls School District had originally planned to run a bond for around $85 million this month but chose to delay the attempt in March as worries over the coronavirus grew. That decision and hesitation from other large districts leaves a total of $78 million in school funding being voted on across all of Idaho during the all mail-in ballot election.
By far the largest bond issue remaining on the ballot in eastern Idaho is a $7 million bond in the Ririe School District. Much of that will go toward a new athletic facility— the previous one was forced to close in November following a broken water pipe and mold infestation — as well as replacing the district's bus and maintenance facility.
Superintendent Jeff Gee said the district started to prepare for this bond long before he took over as superintendent last fall. Some issues the bond may help to address, such as replacing the high school track or re-carpeting the schools, had been on the district's to-do list for five years.
"When you go out to issue a bond, you want to make sure you've done all your homework, and you're doing things that are absolutely necessary," Gee said.
The bond will replace one that expires in March, lowering Ririe's current levy rate of $5.72 for every $1,000 in assessed property value by more than a dollar. While Gee felt the district had mostly received positive responses from the live video meetings they've had on Facebook about the bond, he said there was a lot of uncertainty about what the mail-in election would look like.
There are similar concerns in Firth School District, which is looking for a renewal of its supplemental levy of $300,000 for each of the next two years. The district had filed to put the levy on the ballot in March, right before the coronavirus cases began to climb in Idaho, and chose to keep the date in the hope of getting work done before in-person classes potentially resume in the fall.
"This is so new for people. It's going to be interesting to find out how many people have gone out and requested those ballots," Superintendent Sid Tubbs said.
The previous supplemental levy was used to build a new bus barn for the district. Tubbs said the district had no similar big expenditures coming up but would use the levy for updating the school curriculum, addressing safety issues with doors and bleachers at Firth Middle School and improving the road to the new bus barn.
Swan Valley School District has a new plant levy on the ballot for $60,000 in each of the next two years. An informational flyer from the district said the levy will address upgrades to school security and the phone system, repair the playground and sidewalk at Swan Valley Elementary School and potentially purchase a new school bus.
This is at least the third attempt Swan Valley has made to get a levy passed in the last year, each one asking a slightly lower amount after failing to be approved by voters. The plant levy on the ballot in November was $100,000 a year for five years and the one in March was $80,000 a year for six years.