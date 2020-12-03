ROBERTS — One class at a time filed into the Roberts Elementary School cafeteria Wednesday afternoon to pick up their free pairs of warm winter boots and socks.
Roberts was the last of eight schools visited since mid-November as part of the "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign. Representatives from Optum Idaho and C-A-L Ranch Stores visited elementary schools across the state to hand out winter boots and socks to every student at selected schools for an early Christmas present.
This is the second year that Optum and C-A-L Ranch Stores have worked with the State Department of Education on the winter boot campaign. Last year the shoes were awarded to students at three elementary schools, making this year a major expansion of the program.
Brenda Valle, eastern Idaho field representative for Optum Idaho, provided the boots to Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall and Washington Elementary School in Pocatello earlier this week before coming up to Roberts. Optum is providing the boots for all the students, while C-A-L Ranch and D&B Supply are providing the socks.
"You see how much need there is in the community, and we know how much better their learning environment would be when they have new shoes," Valle said.
There were 150 students at Roberts who received the boots and socks Wednesday. In total there were about 470 boots given away in eastern Idaho and nearly 1,600 pairs provided statewide.
Schools were selected by the State Department of Education for the program, in part because they served communities that were in need of gifts such as free boots. Roberts Elementary, for example, has 66% of its students coming from low-income families according to the most recent Idaho Schools report card.
"Like many other schools, we have a lot of kids where the boots are a major gift for families at this time," Roberts Elementary Principal Matt Hancock said.
C-A-L Ranch Stores had contacted schools in early November to figure out the shoe sizes for every student. If kids had grown in between getting measured and receiving the free boots, C-A-L Ranch and Optum had a supply of extra boots that could be used and were willing to ship shoes to the school if nothing fit.
"The holidays are the busiest time of the year. It's been great to take a break from the retail world, come out here and see how excited the kids are for this," C-A-L Ranch Stores Vice President of Marketing Jason Miller said.