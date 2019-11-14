For a few students at Compass Academy, the school day doesn't end with taking notes in a classroom. It ends with reading notes and rocking out together.
Arik Durfee began teaching a rock band elective at the school last year. Every school day, between seven and 10 students gather in the school's music room to practice songs and work on their musicianship. The music varies from Joan Jett to the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Muse.
"Compass is too small for a marching band or a symphonic band, but we're totally able to put together a rock band with eight kids and play," Durfee said.
There are two rock classes, one for more experienced musicians and one for students that are just starting out, and both count for a mixed humanities credit because they discuss lyrics and the basics of music in between practice sessions.
Monday afternoon's class had Durfee practicing with the more experienced musicians. The group included one guitarist other than Durfee, three bass players, two singers, a drummer, a piano player and a computer synth player.
"We all have a role in making this a full band," student Theo French said.
French, 16, is the lead guitar player out of the students. He played the saxophone in middle school bands before he joined Compass' music class last year.
As a teenager who wears shirts with logos for metal bands and whose favorite song the band is currently learning is "Can't Stop" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he said this class is the best experience he's had with playing for school bands.
"I played in symphony and band classes for years, and it never got through to me like this did," French said.
French's teacher can relate to that attitude. Durfee started playing guitar as a freshman at Madison High School in Rexburg. He and his friends recorded an album as a band and played local shows through high school and college, but the band split apart once its members graduated from college and Durfee began looking for another way to keep playing.
While working as an English teacher at Compass Academy, he sponsored an after-school club that played rock music for eight years. Many of the students he played with in the school's club kept in touch after graduating and told him how much the class meant to them.
"I have had students whose parents tell me that this is the only reason the kid comes to school or the only reason they stay in school," Durfee said.
During the last school year, Durfee was finally able to find the time in the school day to turn the after-school program into an elective class. This year the classes split into two groups because of the demand from students, with the less-experienced players practicing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students can suggest the songs and bands they want to cover for the class, but Durfee has the final say on their repertoire. After the first few weeks of practicing and playing together, the kids can learn a new song within a week.
"I usually play it by ear," said Maggie Nichols, one of the singers in the class. "We listen to the songs and run through them until it sounds right. The vocals are kind of easy to find."
Nichols had experience singing in choir and playing in other bands, but she said the rock class at Compass was her favorite because of that casual feel. She also plays the violin, which will be used on the class' cover of "Shipping Up to Boston" by the Dropkick Murphys.
Like French, 16-year-old Kaden Krei had played another instrument in middle school orchestra (the violin) before coming to Compass Academy and preferred playing the piano in a smaller, more informal group. He brought a melodica to the class in early November and jokingly asked if there was a way it could be used by the band. Durfee politely declined.
While the class is mostly focused on practicing and rehearsing songs, the students do get some chances to perform. The group played at Compass' Halloween assembly and will pop up at other school events or concerts. Durfee said he was interested in finding local venues for the group to play outside of the school.