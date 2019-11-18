A charter school that opened earlier this year in Salmon is one of six schools across the state to earn a grant intended to help disadvantaged and rural students.
FernWaters Public Charter School was awarded $133,224 in the second round of grants provided by the Committee of Excellence consortium this year. Charter schools across the state received more than $5 million dollars from the federal Charter School Program grant through the consortium composed of Bluum, the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, Idaho Public Charter School Commission and the Idaho State Board of Education.
“These awards will go a long way to ensuring more families have the opportunity to send their child to a high-performing public school of their choice,” Bluum CEO Terry Ryan said in a statement announcing the grants.
Of the schools selected in the most recent round, FernWaters has the smallest capacity and is the only one in eastern Idaho. When the school opened in September, it had room for around 60 students between fourth and eighth grade. There are 57 students currently at the school and some grades already have a waiting list of parents trying to enroll.
Kristin Foss, superintendent for FernWaters and one of its six teachers, said the community had opened the charter school earlier this year to provide a close-knit environment for students that included opportunities that weren't available at other schools in the region.
"We're ecstatic. We are just so pleased at the opportunities that this proves for students and their families," Foss said.
The $133,224 will be used to fund multiple projects at FernWaters. It will allow the school to purchase new textbooks for all its classes next year, provide students with tablets to supplement their learning and pay for the instruments and salary needed for a music program.
The grant also will let the school expand its career exploration classes for seventh- and eighth-grade students. FernWaters is already partnering with the Youth Employment Program to give students practice with graphic design, including printing T-shirts at the nonprofit's location in Salmon. The new funding will allow the school to continue that program and add a weekly welding class for students.
"Career exploration opportunities are important to help students connect their learning to possible future career pathways. Art and music give students an outlet for personal expression and a socially healthy way to connect with each other," Foss said.
The other five charter schools that received Committee of Excellence grants this month are Elevate Academy and MOSAICS Public School in Caldwell, Gem Prep: Meridian North, Hayden Canyon Charter School and Treasure Valley Classical Academy in Fruitland. To date, the grants have provided more than $9 million to schools with a total enrollment of 5,275 students.