Idaho Fall School District 91’s patrons on Tuesday approved the district’s supplemental levy for another two years.
Meanwhile in Lemhi County, Salmon School District 291 patrons voted down the district’s $25.6 million bond proposal.
Salmon School District 291’s bond, it’s ninth attempt at making a new school to deal with overcrowding and aging infrastructure, saw 58 percent of voters, 1,664, support the measure but that was well short of 66.67 percent supermajority required for it to pass. Forty-two percent, 1,183, of patrons participating in Tuesday’s election voted no.
The bond would’ve built a new school for 650 pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade students.
Idaho Fall’s supplemental levy, which has stayed consistent since 2003, was approved with about 77 percent of District 91 patrons voting yes. The two-year, $13.6 million supplemental levy was approved by 1,729 voters. Only 518 voted no. Supplemental levies only need a simple majority to pass.
The Post Register will have a complete rundown of the area’s election results in Thursday’s paper.