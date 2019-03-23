Salmon School District 291 officials are stepping back and re-evaluating what they need to do in order to pass a school bond that has now failed 10 times.
The Board of Trustees on Thursday postponed discussions regarding a new bond that would either build a new school for 650 pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade students or renovate Pioneer Elementary, superintendent Chris Born said.
The previous bond, which was voted on March 12, would have cost $25.6 million. The measure received 58 percent approval (1,664 of 2,848 voted yes), but fell short of the supermajority needed to pass.
Born said the board will use the next few months to receive a new design, pinpoint an exact cost, send out bids for construction and receive more community input.
Born said he doesn't expect a new bond to be announced until at least November.
Salmon School District 291 Board of Trustee chairman Chuck Overacker said it would be best if the bond were postponed until after the summer so that those who oppose the bond can be a part of bond committees and the board can receive more input.
Overacker said most committee members want another bond this year. He added that if the bond isn't on a ballot this year, it will wait at least two years because the board does not want to run the bond alongside its supplemental levy, which is on next March's ballot.
"It has been encouraging because there have been many (people who voted no) who have stepped up and worked to find some common ground," Overacker said.