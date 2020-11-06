Salmon School District 291 will cancel district events for the near future as Lemhi County entered the highest phase of coronavirus case warnings for the region.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's board voted Thursday to approve a new system of classifications for when counties reach different levels of the outbreak. The change immediately put Lemhi into the highest "critical risk" tier, as the county's averaged more than 36 active cases a day for an extended time and is stressing the local hospital.
Unlike previous editions of the EIPH plan, the move into the highest risk phase does not trigger a stay-at-home order in the county or remote learning for schools. Salmon Superintendent Chris Born said the district would hold classes as normal but that all home events would be canceled for the near future.
"We are attuned to what's going on here. The current numbers may not be up that high in the district but we'll do what we can for the health of Salmon as a community," Born said.
Some events will be relocated to places outside the county, such as a girls basketball game that will be held in Challis instead of Salmon. Others have been rescheduled for later in the year or canceled entirely.
Salmon schools currently have four students or staff members who are out after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Earlier this year, Born said the district temporarily closed school for a few days after a combination of teachers isolating at home, out sick from non-COVID illnesses, and a small pool of subs left them unable to cover all classes. The district used two of its snow days to cover the closure, so students weren't required to do any remote learning.
"Two days off is something we can make up for. But it was an odd situation we had, where instead of feet of snow we just didn't have enough staff," Born said.
Thursday's changes by Eastern Idaho Public Health moved Madison County into the "high risk" category, one level below the designation for Lemhi County.
Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon put out a press release Friday outlining the difficulties they had faced in the lead-up to the new distinction. The release said that patients were being sent to Idaho Falls and Kalispell for high-level procedures and that they wouldn't be able to quickly process coronavirus tests on site until December.