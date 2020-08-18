Sandcreek Middle School principal Yvonne Thurber was one of the five educators selected to take part in the Leadership Institute held by the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education.
The Leadership Institute is a three-year program designed to help educators gain experience with career technical programs and lead efforts in Idaho to expand those programs to fit the needs of the workforce. The state career tech division has had 18 cohorts go through the leadership institute since it began in 1999. This cohort started this month with a summer conference in Boise, according to the institute’s website.
Thurber said she wanted to take part in the program to help expand the reach of career technical programs into Idaho’s middle schools. She saw the impact that having those options had to freshmen when she was at Rigby High School and has worked to expand programs such as cooking classes at Sandcreek to provide similar options.
“Much like athletics, a technical career education is sometimes what keeps kids in school and keeps them engaged with classes,” Thurber said.
Idaho Division of Career Technical Education spokeswoman Megan O’Rourke said the members of each year’s cohort were chosen to represent a broad swath of regions within the state and relationships to career tech programs. The other four selected this year are from Mountain View High School in Meridian, North Idaho College, Cassia Regional Technical Center and the health professions division of the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education.
Members of the Leadership Institute will attend regional meetings on career tech with local experts and other educators in the program and travel to leadership conferences in Boise and Sun Valley.
Thurber hoped to come out of the three-year program with most of the requirements to be a CTE administrator and connections with other middle schools across the state with similar interests.