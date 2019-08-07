History may be written by the winners, but it's also recorded in the monuments and museums erected around the country.
That was the main lesson that Sandcreek Middle School teacher Shanon Blosch took from the weeklong institute she participated in earlier this summer through Ford's Theatre and the National Park Service.
Blosch was one of 22 teachers from around the country selected for the Seat of War and Peace program in Washington, D.C., where they learned how their perception of history was shaped by the monuments that had been established.
"We talked a lot about how accurate or incomplete these monuments are. What part of the story do these places actually tell?" Blosch said.
One of the most memorable locations for Blosch was a tour through Arlington National Cemetery. Tour guides talked about how Union soldiers were opposed to having any Confederate troops buried in the cemetery, as the members in the Confederacy had fought to secede from the United States. Hearing about the differences between what happened at the time and what is shown in monuments at the cemetery really drove the point of the event home for Blosch.
"It really changed my perspective on what was happening during the war," she said.
The teachers also learned about the assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre in 1865, visited the home of abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass and learned about how the period of Reconstruction affected the legacy of the Civil War.
This will be Blosch's 12th year teaching English and history in Bonneville Joint School District 93, and the trip was her second to Washington to learn more about the Civil War through this program. Last year's program focused on what was happening in the capital during the war, with a focus on the actions taken by President Lincoln and his cabinet.
She used that trip to inspire a class project for her students last year, where they took on roles and role-played the creation of the Emancipation Proclamation. This year, Blosch hopes to add monuments to the other documents and sources the class uses to talk about every section of history, from Idaho's small role during the Civil War to the legacy of the Civil Rights movement.
"I'm starting year 30 (as a teacher) and still get excited to tell my students about what I've learned. If I'm excited about it, I can get more of them excited about the topic too," Blosch said.
She said that talking to other teachers from around the country, including many with more diverse classrooms than she normally sees at Sandcreek, helped her figure out the best way to incorporate these new ideas into her lesson plans for this year.