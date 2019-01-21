Jefferson School District 251 superintendent candidate Sarah Sanders withdrew from consideration for the position Monday, according to a district news release.
Sanders, currently an assistant superintendent for the Idaho Falls School District 91, said she dropped from the race “after much reflection of the current needs” of her family.
“I am honored that I was selected to be among the four finalists for the Jefferson School District 251 superintendent position,” Sanders said in the release. “I wish them the best in their search as they move forward.”
Three candidates still remain in consideration to replace retiring superintendent Lisa Sherick: Karla LaOrange, Chad Martin and Joel Wilson.
The Jefferson School District Board of Trustees hopes to announce Sherick’s replacement by the end of February, school board clerk Monica Pauley said in an email.