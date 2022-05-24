Reagan Stonhill gives his address during Thunder Ridge High School’s graduation at Melaleuca Field on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The school will again take its commencement ceremony outdoors this year with graduation planned for 7 p.m. May 31 in the Thunder Ridge High School football stadium.
Hillcrest High School is taking its 2022 graduation ceremony miles away from campus.
The Bonneville Joint School District 93 school will hold graduation at Sandy Downs Arena. The arena is home to the War Bonnet Roundup, the annual rodeo in Idaho Falls that draws crowds from across the nation. Other events at Sandy Downs include concerts, horse races and now graduation ceremonies.
Hillcrest’s graduation will take place at 7 p.m. June 1. But should there be inclement weather, the event will move to the Hillcrest High gym.
The pandemic forced area schools’ graduation ceremonies out of their gymnasiums and auditoriums and onto football fields and movie drive-ins in each of the previous two years as they had to adjust to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
“At the height of the pandemic we were in a parking lot or at Melaleuca Field,” District 93 Community Relations and Communications Director Phil Campbell said. “This year we were looking for something fun to do.”
Instead of a traditional graduation setting, Hillcrest seniors wanted to switch things up. They chose to have their graduation at Sandy Downs Arena.
“We talked to the senior classes and asked them to come up with a realistic place for graduation. The kids wanted something different, and this is what they decided on,” Campbell said.
Other District 93 schools are returning to pre-pandemic graduation settings this spring. Bonneville High School will hold its graduation inside the school’s gymnasium. The school had previously held the ceremony at Motor-Vu Drive-In. The 207 graduates will walk across the stage at 7 p.m. June 2.
Thunder Ridge High School will continue to hold its graduation ceremony outdoors. The graduating class of 2022, with 346 graduates, is only the fifth in school history. The ceremony is at 7 p.m. May 31 in the Thunder Ridge High School football stadium.
Lincoln Alternative High School has 25 graduates. Its ceremony is 5 p.m. June 2 in the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium.
Bonneville Technical Careers High School has 35 graduates who will walk the stage at 5 p.m. May 31 at Rocky Mountain Middle School.
Bonneville Online High School has 92 graduates. Its graduation ceremony is at 5 p.m. June 1 in the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium.
Outside of the public school districts, Watersprings School has eight graduates and will hold its ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday in the Watersprings Church auditorium.