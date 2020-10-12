Three different ages of high school students will be taking national standardized tests at local schools Wednesday.
Many seniors will be taking the SAT exams that originally had been scheduled for last spring, before the coronavirus closed schools and the State Board of Education waived the requirement for the test. At the same time, sophomores and some juniors will be taking the PSAT tests.
Wednesday is the official fall SAT day for many high schools in eastern Idaho, meaning the state covers the cost of holding the test. While Idaho’s Board of Education has waived the university requirement for students to take a college entrance exam, the tests are still required for high school students to graduate and play a significant role in many scholarships and financial aid packages.
Students attending an online high school will still have to take the test in person. Idaho Falls School District 91 is asking students in the D91 Online Academy to take the exam at the high school they attended last year. Meanwhile, all the students from Bonneville Online High School will be taking their exams at Thunder Ridge High School.
“It’s been a huge undertaking, especially for our counseling staff,” Thunder Ridge principal Doug McLaren said. “I think we will have every classroom in the school filled, with maybe an exception or two.”
All sophomores take the PSAT in the fall as preparation to take the official college entrance exam a year later. The juniors taking the test this fall need it as a prerequisite to compete for a National Merit Scholarship.
Students coming in for the exams Wednesday must observe precautions against the coronavirus and cheating. Every testing room will have a teacher present to proctor the exam and to help contact trace if one of the students later tests positive. The College Board, which conducts both the SAT and ACT exams, requires that students sit facing the same direction and be separated by “a minimum of 3 feet from side to side.”
“That is actually the typical spacing they require for every year. We also want to make sure we’re keeping kids safe when they come in,” said Dan Keck, assistant director of secondary education for District 91.
Freshmen and juniors not taking a test will have Wednesday off from school in Districts 91 and 93. Make-up days for the exams will be held on Oct. 27 or later this fall to accompany students who are in quarantine because of the coronavirus and cannot take the tests.