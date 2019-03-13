The D91 Education Foundation announced that it has opened up applications for current and former District 91 students to receive two scholarships.
The William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation provides at least one $2,500 scholarship to a high school senior in Idaho Falls School District 91 every year. The Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship has two components — a $5,000 scholarship to a high school student and a $2,500 scholarship to a D91 graduate who currently attends college in Idaho.
“We are proud to work with these organizations to make these scholarship funds available to so many of our students,” said Margaret Wimborne, executive director of the D91 Education Foundation.
Both scholarships for current students must be used at universities in Idaho, ranging from state schools like Idaho State University to the College of Eastern Idaho and other technical colleges. Last year, three Maeck Family Foundation scholarships were awarded within the district and one student from each of the four high schools in the district ended up receiving money.
The number of students who end up receiving those scholarships this year will depend on the quality of the applications. Interested students will need to submit their information to the district and scholarship groups along with at least one essay and a letter of recommendation.
The deadline for the scholarship applications is the end of school on April 5, and the recipients will be announced before the end of the school year in May.