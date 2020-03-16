Two schools in eastern Idaho have closed after members of the school community were exposed to people that later tested positive for coronavirus.
Sugar-Salem School District announced Monday morning that schools would be closed for at least the next three weeks beginning Tuesday. Superintendent Chester Bradshaw announced that two students had recently spent time around a family member who tested positive for the virus over weekend. Those students were kept out of class today.
American Heritage Charter School moved to virtual and online lessons beginning Friday after learning that multiple parents had recently sat near the court of a Utah Jazz game. Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had been the first NBA players to test positive for the virus on March 11.
In a Facebook post announcing the decision, American Heritage said that classes would be held online this week and the district would disinfect the schools over spring break, with a goal to return to classes beginning March 30.
The Idaho Education Association issued a request Sunday for schools across the state to close for the next three weeks. Its news release was sent out shortly before a statewide call between schools and Gov. Brad Little, where he encouraged districts to make the decision locally in conjunction with public health agencies.
"Schools are environments where viruses are likely to spread exponentially. The day a case is confirmed in one of our schools is the day after we should have closed the schools," IEA President Layne Mcinelly said in the release.
Below are updates and details on how schools in eastern Idaho are addressing the spread of COVID-19. The list will be updated online as the school approaches evolve.
- Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 jointly announced on Sunday that schools will be closed to students March 19 and 20 to clean the buildings and help teachers prepare to move classes online if it becomes necessary. Both districts plan to continue regular classes until then and resume them on March 30.
Both districts also have modified their attendance policies. Idaho Falls has excused all absences for this week, which will not need to be called in, and Bonneville has suspended part of the district attendance policy through the end of the school year.
The College of Eastern Idaho has announced on its website that it will hold all regularly scheduled classes on Monday and Tuesday. It will suspend all classes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The college's faculty will use those days to move their face-to-face content into an online format. Workforce training, student services and some lab courses will continue on a case-by-case basis.
- Swan Valley School District 92 announced late Monday that it would be closing schools for the remainder of the week, along with canceling the in-person parent teacher conferences on April 1.
- White Pine Charter School will be closed beginning Tuesday, while staff makes plans for an extended closure or move to online after spring break. All absences from the school on Monday will be excused.
- Alturas International Academy announced Sunday that it will be temporarily closing. The charter school will start with a soft close on Monday and Tuesday and initiate a full school closure from Wednesday through April 6.
- Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon was closed Monday to provide teachers time to plan in case of an extended closure and will reopen for the rest of the week.
- Madison School District 321 will close its schools from Wednesday through April 6. No classes will be held during the next week and a half but teachers will report to school to build their online content and meals will still be provided to students who need them.
- Teton School District 401 announced that all district schools will be closed effective today. District staff will begin a week of preparation to provide home-based learning beginning March 23. Spring break will take place as planned, March 30 to April 3.