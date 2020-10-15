Teachers will receive the majority of CARES Act relief funding in plans announced by Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93.
Gov. Brad Little announced in September that school districts across Idaho would receive $99.3 million in coronavirus relief funds to partially make up for the budget cuts enacted earlier this year. The funds provided must be used by school districts on or before Dec. 30 for costs that directly related to the virus's effects within the district.
Bonneville's school board approved a plan to divide $4.2 million in relief funds during a Wednesday night meeting at Bonneville High School. The majority of that funding, $2.25 million, will be used as extra duty pay for the district's certified teachers and administrators. Those staff members were chosen as the focus of the funds because they were ineligible for overtime pay for the additional work done this school year.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme told the board the pay provided through the governor's fund would be slightly more than what the teachers had lost in suspended raises.
"It is actually recognizing the fact they are putting in above and beyond what they've typically done. Our teachers are feeling burned out and stressed out right now," Woolstenhulme said.
Bonneville will also use the relief fund to provide $780,000 in hazard pay for employees throughout the district, $680,000 to purchase another 2,500 Chromebooks so that every student and teacher will have a device, and $489,000 for other expenses. Those additional expenses could include the increased cost for substitute teachers and support for the digital resources the district has added.
Idaho Falls' school board voted on Oct. 7 on how to spend the $3.2 million the district was awarded in coronavirus relief funds. A significant chunk of its funds will be provided as one-time stipends to staff members for the extra duties they have handled this year. Teachers will receive $2,500 each from the funds and administrators will receive $3,500.
District 91 also will put significant portions of the relief funds into the cost for creating the D91 Online Academy and as hazard pay for classified staff within the district. Any remaining funds will go toward efforts such as contact tracing, tutoring for high school students and masks being provided for elementary students.