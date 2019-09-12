The two local school districts reported overall growth in this year's enrollment at their respective school board meetings Wednesday night.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 added 507 students to its physical and online classes, an increase of roughly 5 percent to 13,415 students. Idaho Falls School District 91 grew by 60 students to a current total of 10,337 enrollments, around half a percent higher than last year.
Bonneville's growth was largely concentrated in its secondary education. Both middle schools and the five physical high schools in the district all had their enrollment grow by some amount since last year. Hillcrest High School added just seven students while Thunder Ridge had the largest total growth at 178 students.
Of the 14 elementary schools in the district, six had their enrollment grow while eight held steady or decreased. Bridgewater Elementary saw the biggest growth among elementary schools by adding 58 students, while Falls Valley shrunk the most at 66.
The online classes for District 93 flipped the overall trend in the district, with the online elementary school growing 15 percent since last year while the online high school shrunk 26 percent.
The overall trend in District 91 was more mixed. Enrollments in the preschool and elementary programs were down 103 students from last year while the middle and high schools added 155 students. Sunnyside Elementary School was the largest in the district at 649 students and the only elementary school with more than 100 students in a single grade level.
Of the high schools, Idaho Falls High School remains the largest in the district with an enrollment 1,364. Skyline High School grew to 1,292 students, more than the number enrolled at Idaho Falls High School last year, and Compass Academy and Emerson High School both decreased slightly.