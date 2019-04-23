In 2007, Shelley School District officials estimated the district would have 2,700 students enrolled by 2016.
The district had 2,328 students as of January 2019 — an increase of just 135 students since 12 years ago and well short of the 2,700-student projection.
"If we hadn't had the recession, we believe those numbers would have held," Shelley School District Business Manager Lanell Farmer said in an email.
Shelley School District isn’t the only district in the area that has struggled to correctly predict future enrollment — a vital statistic that determines how much districts spend on bonds, classrooms, hiring teachers and future planning — in the past.
In December 2008, Bonneville Joint School District 93 expected an increase of 1,100 students by 2010 (9,547 students to about 10,600), according to previous Post Register reporting. It eventually reached that number but not until 2013.
The main reason for student enrollment projections is to help school districts decide whether to introduce a bond — whether to renovate, maintain or build a new school — as well as facility management. If inaccurate, school districts could be left with empty or overcrowded classrooms and taxpayers could be left with increased levy rates for schools that aren't utilized properly.
There are many short- and long-term factors when gathering enrollment data, Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent George Boland said.
"It's an important piece of data," Boland said. "When looking at your enrollment numbers, you have to be conscious of the decisions you're going to make."
Idaho Falls School District 91, which recently hired independent firm Cooperative Strategies to look at its demographics and enrollment over the next decade, expects a drop in enrollment during the next 10 years.
The firm spent the previous few months looking at specifics including live birth rates; historical enrollment by school/grade; 2010 census data; building permits; boundary adjustments; charter and private school openings and interest rates and unemployment rates before applying it to the grade progression ratio model — a model traditionally used by districts to see how many students will remain in a district based on yearly grade level progression.
Boland said the farther out a school district looks, there more room for error it will have due to factors it cannot control such as economic recessions and population shifts within neighborhoods.
"The farther out you look the less confidence you may have," Boland said. "But it does give you a baseline."
This is the first time in almost a decade that Idaho Falls School District 91 has hired an independent firm to look at future enrollment and generate a future facilities plan, District 91 Director of Communications and Community Engagement Margaret Wimborne said. The district, along with Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Shelley School District, previously received enrollment projections from Intermountain Demographics, a Boise-based firm.
Intermountain Demographics projected that as many as 1,800 students could be enrolled in each District 93 high school by 2015, according to previous Post Register reporting in 2011. Bonneville High School had about 1,400 students enrolled during the 2018 school year. Hillcrest High School had about 1,500 each year from 2016 to 2018.
The U.S. Census Bureau this month released county population estimates that show Bonneville County, whose population grew 12 percent between 2010 and 2018, is one of the state's fastest-growing counties.
District 93 expects to have more than 15,000 students by 2025, according to the district's internal enrollment data, that's an increase of 3,200 students from its current enrollment.
Projecting that enrollment growth is a matter of looking at previous growth trends and socioeconomic factors such as tax rates, birth rates and the number of homes being built, District 93 Deputy Superintendent Marjean McConnell said. The district's projected enrollment data has been done internally since 2011.
McConnell said school district officials — including its human resource director and Chief Financial Director Guy Wangsgard — look at year-by-year enrollment numbers and kindergarten enrollment data in the spring to see how many students will be coming through its school system.
“We are conservative when it comes to our growth numbers,” said McConnell, who added that the district expects about two students per home built. “We don’t want to over (estimate) because it’s important for our future projects and to have the trust of our patrons.”