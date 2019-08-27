With most of the region’s schools in session, harvest underway and the fair right around the corner, local law enforcement agencies are asking drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians and to follow traffic laws.
“As much as we continually remind motorists to wear their seat belts and pay full attention to their driving, we absolutely can’t stress enough the importance of obeying traffic laws in our school zones and watching for buses loading and unloading,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said in a news release.
Drivers are reminded that when they see schools or school buses, they may be near school zones. They should watch for student pedestrians and the possibility that a bus is about to stop and load or unload students.
This school year, drivers who blow past school bus stop signs could get hit with a much higher fine than in years past.
Starting July 1, a new law took effect raising the fine to $200 for a first-time stop arm offense, the Idaho Press reported. Previously it was $100. The fine increases to $400 for a second offense, and $600 for a third offense, Boise Police Cpl. Kyle Wills told the Idaho Press.
In neighborhoods surrounding schools, many students bike or walk to school.
“Whether or not a crossing guard is active at a crosswalk, motorists should always remember to slow down and stop for pedestrians in an occupied crosswalk,” Lovell said in the release. “At the same time, parents should take the time to remind their kids of the proper use of sidewalks, roadsides, and crosswalks whether walking or biking and to always watch for traffic. Pedestrians and bicyclists should never assume vehicles can see them on the roadside, intersections, or crosswalks.”
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland reminds rural drivers the “with the harvest season in full swing, it is also imperative to pay attention to the trucks that are on the road.”
“Please be patient when encountering farm equipment and realize there are a lot of young drivers in many of these trucks,” Rowland said in a news release. “Safety is paramount.”
Rowland also urges drivers to be alert while traveling to and from the Eastern Idaho State Fair, which starts Friday and continues through Sept. 7.
“... Slow down, be aware of your surroundings, and again apply patience,” he said in the release. “These events change the normal traffic patterns and we must all be observant. Please have situational awareness. Together we can all ensure our own safety.”