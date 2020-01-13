BOISE — The House Education Committee will hold hearings later this week and next on the state’s education standards.
The committee will review the administrative rules setting the state’s English Language Arts standards on Wednesday, the math standards on Thursday and the science standards on Monday, committee Vice Chairman Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, announced at Monday’s meeting, although he said the schedule is subject to change if more time is needed for any of the hearings. The hearings were originally scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Some conservative lawmakers have called for the elimination of the Idaho Idaho Content Standards, Idaho’s version of Common Core which lawmakers adopted in 2011. The science standards, in particular, have been controversial in the past. The House committee voted in 2018 to reject some language dealing with humans’ impact on climate change, although they ended up becoming part of the state’s standards anyway when the Senate Education Committee approved them. This year, all of the state’s remaining administrative rules are up for review since the Legislature didn’t renew them at the end of the 2019 session due to an impasse between House and Senate Republicans over whether to modify the process. Currently, only one chamber of the Legislature needs to sign off on a new rule, and many House Republicans want both chambers to have input on a rule.
House Education Committee meetings typically start at 9 a.m.