Idaho School Board Association held a regional meeting in Rigby on Wednesday night that offered a clearer picture of what legislation the group will lobby for in the next year.
Representatives from several eastern Idaho school districts attended the meeting at Jefferson School District, as did eight state representatives and senators. Blackfoot, Firth, Fremont, Idaho Falls, Jefferson, Madison and Sugar-Salem shared their highlights and issues from the last year before the meeting turned to its legislative focus.
The school funding formula was a recurrent theme over the course of the night's discussions. The association had received 15 potential resolutions to support from public and charter schools across the state earlier this year. Eleven of the possible resolutions were supported by the Idaho School Board Association executive board and five of those directly related to either school funding or teacher contracts.
The new formula, which would allocate funds for schools based on enrollment and the types of students attending the school, was proposed in the Legislature earlier this year. While that bill lost the majority of its backers over details of how funds would be distributed to various schools and the speed of its rollout, the legislators and school leaders in the room made it clear they planned to continue the push toward a new formula in the next session.
"We have a tricky act of balancing the demands of the schools and the legislators, but we are ready to work on those formula revisions," Idaho School Board Association Policy Director Quinn Perry said.
Both the legislators and the district representatives agreed that the funding formula and teacher pay scale should be major points of discussion during the legislative session, although some were worried about how the education funds would be divided.
"Schools are only paid if that student is sitting in their classroom, and I get the feeling that can be frustrating for districts making their budgets," Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, said.
Other potential funding proposals would change the requirements for supplemental levies, eliminating the minimum requirement that is devoted to district maintenance and getting rid of the indefinite or permanent levy. One proposed resolution in the Idaho School Board Association agenda, to have the Legislature form a task force looking to reform property tax used for schools, is likely to be dropped as the creation of a sub-task force had recently been announced.
Two of the resolutions that weren't supported by the group addressed recent controversies over charter schools. One would set stricter limits on how many charter schools could be approved within a school district, while the other sought major changes to the academic framework used by the Public Charter School Commission to judge performance.
The final platform for the Idaho School Board Association will be voted on by representatives from school districts at its convention on Nov. 6-8 in Coeur d'Alene.