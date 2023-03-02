A divisive education savings account bill died on the Senate floor Monday afternoon but that was not the end of the conversation.

Senate Bill 1038 failed in a 12-23 vote after more than two hours of floor debate, but the school voucher discussion, in this legislative session, isn't over.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.