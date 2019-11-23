Schools throughout Bonneville County are wrapping up their food drives in the days before Thanksgiving.
Many schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 partner with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church every year to prepare turkey boxes for families with young children looking for help for the holiday. The boxes contain a variety of Thanksgiving foods like stuffing and canned vegetables, along with aluminum roasting pans to cook with and plastic utensils to eat with.
Abby Muir, a sixth-grader at Westside Elementary School, has been part of the food drive every year she’s been a student there. She donates yams, which are her favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal.
“I like that we can help people who don’t have enough money with food. I have money to have a really nice Thanksgiving people and some people don’t,” Abby said.
Westside students finished packing up 20 boxes on Thursday afternoon, one for each class at the school. Idaho Falls High School has collected 78 turkey boxes, Sunnyside Elementary School has collected 67 and other drives continued through the end of the week at Skyline High School, Eagle Rock Middle School and Longfellow Elementary School.
The remaining turkey boxes were delivered to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Friday and will be distributed to local families after school on Monday. Theresa Bunker Elementary School partnered with the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket instead and donated 850 cans by the end of school Thursday.
In Bonneville Joint School District 93, the schools’ food drives this year have different measures for how much has been collected and the respective schools sent their collections to multiple local food banks. Rocky Mountain Middle School has collected more than 2,800 cans of food for Thanksgiving and Summit Hills Elementary School collected 2,585 cans for the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello in the week leading up to Veterans Day.
Bridgewater Elementary School collected 13 boxes of food and six bags, which district spokesman Phil Campbell estimated contained around 600 cans. Rimrock Elementary School reported that its collection “filled the back of a pickup,” while Sandcreek Middle School had a donations box located outside the Broulim’s in Ammon through the end of the week.