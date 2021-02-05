Three weeks after Idaho teachers began receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, mass inoculation events began providing them with a second dose.
Roughly 700 employees of Bonneville Joint School District 93 were slated to pass through the Hillcrest High School gym to receive vaccines during a three-hour session Friday. An additional 300 workers are scheduled for vaccines on Presidents Day.
Those two major events will mean roughly two-thirds of Bonneville teachers and staff will have been fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of the month. Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme attributed the high rate of interest for the vaccine to teacher's in-person experience with students since the fall.
"Seeing how many teachers are here, I feel sure that we can continue to keep schools open," Woolstenhulme said.
The vaccines Friday were provided to school employees by school employees. A dozen school district nurses were tasked with providing the bulk of vaccinations during the three-hour clinic. Eastern Idaho Public Health officials were busy on the other side of the city, managing the second mass vaccination clinic at Taylorview Middle School for Idaho Falls School District 91.
Korri Smith was hired away from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center over the summer to become one of the district's lead nurses. In between providing injections, Smith said the process was going smoothly and that it was reassuring to be able to see this many teachers in a room at once.
"We don't get a lot of chances to have nurses or staff in the same room to collaborate," Smith said.
The gym bleachers were dotted with teachers who had recently received a vaccine. They are asked to wait for 15 minutes in case seriousallergies or side effects come up, though Smith said nothing that significant had happened to anyone in District 93.
"I don't know if we can go fully to normal but we can relax. I feel like we were always on edge last year," said Jo Eckersell, who works in the counseling center at Hillcrest.
Sitting next to her was Shelly Thiel, a district office worker and self-described 'long haul' COVID patient. After catching the virus near the end of October, she told the Idaho Statesman about lingering symptoms of the virus that led her in and out of emergency rooms for more than a month.
Thiel said that some of her COVID symptoms flared up again after receiving the first dose of the vaccine in January: chills, fever, a minor headache. Still, she had no hesitations about returning to the school gym Friday to receive her second dose.
"I was just ready to get that into my arm and get some protection. It was worth every symptom and everything that happened," Thiel said.
Employees for the Bonneville and Idaho Falls school districts make up a significant fraction of the nearly 5,800 residents of Bonneville County who have already received at least one shot of the COVID vaccine as of Thursday.