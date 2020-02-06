BOISE — A local senator's bill to require school trustees to receive some periodic training is headed to the full Senate.
Sponsored by Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, a former Idaho Falls School District 91 board member, the bill would require school trustees to receive training on their duties within 180 days of their election. Board members would also be required to receive training every two years on "fundamentals of board governance, issues of current concern in public education, and leading innovation and change in public education." The state Board of Education or an organization designated by the board would offer the training.
"From my personal, professional experience, I know this will make a difference," Lent said.
The Senate Education Committee voted unanimously to send the bill to the full Senate. Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, noted that lawmakers have been discussing for several years giving districts more control over the money they get from the state. She said she doesn’t view it as taking local control away but rather equipping trustees to do their jobs.
“Whether we get there or not, we need school board members who have that fiduciary responsibility to be trained and equipped,” she said.
The Idaho School Boards Association is neutral on the bill, said Quinn Perry, the group’s policy and government affairs director. Perry said Lent worked with the group to receive input and make some changes to the bill. She said the association also views training for school board members as valuable, but there are worries it could discourage people from running, particularly in small rural districts that have trouble finding candidates as is.
“We see many, many good points and one potential downside as well,” she said.