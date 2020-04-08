The end of senior year is normally a trimester of celebration. It's pomp and circumstance, the time of your life, inspirational messages read out in commencement addresses after the senior pranks and skip days have all been completed.
The coronavirus has thrown a wrench into all those traditions. Schools across the state are closed through the end of the school year to limit the spread of the pandemic. Classes have continued online, but questions remain about if and when the senior class will be able to see each other for sports, prom or their graduation ceremony.
"(The senior activity leader) had a whole thing written about what we were going to do every day until the end of graduation," Hillcrest senior Olivia Treat said. "It's been way weird to lose all that."
Treat and her friend Madison Hill run track for Hillcrest and had just completed the first meet of their senior year when the rest of the season was canceled. Hill had mostly decided on attending the University of Idaho next year but still wanted to see if they or any other college would offer her a scholarship after this season.
"The junior and senior years of sports are completely different. Senior season, you really give it your all, and when you don't have that option it's hard to make a big difference," Hill said.
The Thunder Ridge High School band was supposed to be playing in a competition in Chicago for the first week of April. Now the musicians are at home, playing their parts in isolation so the music teacher can stitch them together into a full performance by the end of the year.
One of the seniors in the Thunder Ridge music class, Brian Schumitz, had already accepted an offer for Montana State University and was working to apply for the college's honors program in between online high school classes.
Schumitz said the lack of socialization and structure was the toughest part of the last few weeks. He was finding it tougher to focus on schoolwork or playing percussion while stuck at home. He missed going to the climbing gym multiple times a week or hanging out with his friends without a digital wall between them.
"It's never the same experience as talking in person. Me and my friend group were always doing something. It didn’t have to be big, maybe it was just going to eat somewhere and talk for a while. But it's not like everyone can make the same food at home and then talk over video," Schumitz said.
Treat has tried to stay social as much as she can, messaging her friends frequently and going on walks with them while staying six feet apart.
Both the Idaho Falls and Bonneville school districts have switched to simplified grading systems for the online material, where assignments are given either a pass or incomplete instead of a full letter grade. The system will not affect grade point average, so students won't lose out if they struggle with the online classes, but they also can't improve their grades in any meaningful way.
Skyline senior April Seward had been planning to use the last semester to get her grades up, making it easier for her to transition to College of Eastern Idaho next year and get into a top-tier school a few years down the line. She and her twin brother Austen were now finishing those classes over video calls, with new assignments passed out on Mondays and Wednesdays to be finished at their own pace.
"I don’t get that chance anymore with a pass or incomplete as the grades. It's frustrating. I was getting really close the point where I wanted to be," Seward said.
The daughter of a teacher for Bonneville School District 93, Hill was supportive of what the staff and administration were working on to help them complete the school year during an unprecedented situation.
"This will be a story to tell my kids one day. This is history in the making, and it impacts everyone, but for the people who had something big coming up in the spring, it impacts them in a way others might not understand," Hill said.
The State Board of Education is working on criteria that districts could meet in order to resume in-person lessons before the end of the school year. Any criteria could be tough for local schools to meet. Bonneville County, with seven confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday and multiple instances of community spread, has the most confirmed cases of any county in eastern Idaho. It also has two of the largest school districts in Idaho.
The biggest sticking point for many seniors in the area was graduation. Many had family members from out of state who had already booked tickets to come out to Idaho Falls and were now canceling their plans. Caps and gowns that had been purchased at the beginning of the year had still not been distributed.
Seward was trying to stay optimistic that a ceremony would be figured out before students began leaving for college in the fall, even as she lost her after-school job because of the stay-at-home order in March and many of her friends felt more downbeat about the situation.
"I love my friends, but I can't have that type of negativity when I am trying to stay positive myself. Even if we don’t get to walk until July we can still get to do that, the district will be able to set up activities for us to enjoy and make memories out of," Seward said.