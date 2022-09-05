Two local businesses in Idaho Falls, Murdock Manwaring Company and Taylor Mountain Mortgage, combined efforts to honor seven local teachers for their dedication and passion for teaching.
In a matter ofweeks,the companies set out to find five educators through a social media post, asking the public to nominate teachers who went above and beyond for their students.
Company officials expected maybe 15 to 20 responses but instead received almost 120 recommendations for teachers that stood out in the community, said Chad Murdock, owner and realtor for Murdock Manwaring Company.
Filtering through all the nominations proved harder than the company had thought, with more than 100 submissions, choosing only five teachers felt impossible.
Marci Hansen, a Taylor Mountain Mortgage employee, was part of the committee and helped go through every singlenomination, attempting to narrow it down to the five they had agreed upon.
“It was so rewarding to read all of these heartfelt nominations for people who have made a difference in so many people’s lives and we felt it was basically impossible to narrow it down to only five,” Hansen said.
After hearing theteachers'stories and how they had inspired parents and students, the number chosen raised from five to seven and the teachers were awarded $200 each and were sent volunteers from the two companies along with friends and family to help prepare their rooms for the new school year.
As part of the community service offered, Murdock was able to go with three of his children and his wife Lesa to help Celeste Hibbert, a teacher at Summit Hills Elementary School.
"When wearrived,I thought eight hours would be overkill in getting things ready for the year, but after eight hours we were not even close to done and after more than 12, we felt like we barely made a dent," Murdock said in a release. "It helped me to realize how much work teachers do even before the year starts. Teachers are amazing!”
The community project has now led to $1,400 in donations and 50 hours of community service provided to teachers in the area. The two companies along with other local businesses have committed to this project again next year, based on the level of need they have seen along with the number of educators and are hoping for more involvement from the community.
The seven winners of the giveaway are:Celeste Hibbert, Summit Hills Elementary; Hope Gihring, Sunnyside Elementary; Jessica Adams, Longfellow Elementary; Monica Phillips, Cloverdale Elementary; Morgan Hammon, Dora Erickson Elementary; Peter Reese, Longfellow Elementary; and Stephanie Bingham, Fairview Elementary.
Murdock shared that "a lot of these teachers have incredible stories. Hope Gihring for instance has been going through cancer this whole last year. Most people in that situation would not be going back to school but she is. She loves her students and her job andgiveseverything to be there with them.
"She is not feeling great, definitely not 100%, but even her 50% is somepeople's150%. She is amazing."
Another teacher that Murdock and his family were able to serve, Celeste Hibbert, has been a special needs teacher for many years.
"This year is Celeste's very first year teaching by herself and she has shown such strength," Murdock said. "To even take care of one child is a lot of work but multiple with special needs is amazing."
Murdock grew up in Idaho Falls and is a product of the school system in the area. His experience with loving teachers has helped him and his family to where they are today and has inspired him to reach out and thank them for their courageous efforts.
"If you look at what makes anyone stand out in this world, it is the people who are vulnerable and show love," Murdock said. "All of the teachers that were nominated aren't afraid to do that. Those teachers have learned to love a lot and in return they are loved in our community."