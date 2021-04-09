James Shank has been officially hired as Idaho Falls School District 91's next superintendent.
Shank was offered the position Thursday and completed contract negotiations with the school board Friday afternoon. He will leave his current position as superintendent of Cassia County School District and officially start with Idaho Falls on July 1.
“I am very pleased to be returning to Idaho Falls School District. We love the area and we look forward to reuniting with friends, family, and making new and lasting relationships,” Shank said in a statement Friday.
Shank, who holds a doctorate of education from Idaho State University, began his education career as a special education teacher. He worked for District 91 for 13 years as a principal and two more years as the director of federal programs, before leaving to become a superintendent for Juab School District in Utah.
Shank has also worked as a superintendent in Washington state and has served on the boards for Snow College and the Advanced Regional Technical Education Coalition charter school. He also helped found three online schools during his time as an administrator, according to the district press release.
Longtime Idaho Falls Superintendent George Boland announced in December his intent to retire at the end of the school year. Shank was one of two finalists for the superintendent position named in mid-March and attended a community meet-and-greet at Taylorview Middle School on March 29, where he spoke about his experiences in the district and commitment to working with the community.