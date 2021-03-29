Shelley High School is among the 10 finalists for a national competition for technology program funds.
The school is a finalist for the annual “Dream Bigger” campaign run by broadband internet provider Sparklight. The five final schools, selected by public vote running until Wednesday, will receive $3,000 toward projects in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.
Shelley High School’s application was submitted by Pamela Kantack, the school’s business teacher and career tech administrator for the district. The grant would go toward updating a set of desktop computers that students can take home for certain projects.
Students had refurbished old desktop computers earlier this school year and provided them to classmates who needed them. Kantack said that while Shelley School District has a one-to-one ratio of students and laptops, there are programs such as the Adobe suite that work better on larger computers.
“A lot of kids need an actual desktop at home and many of their families don’t have one. We can send these home and help them set it up,” Kantack said.
In the application sent to Sparklight, Kantack said the funds would also be used to wipe old data from the desktops and purchase new Windows 10 licenses.
Public voting for the potential STEM project funds is continuing at sparklight.com/contest.