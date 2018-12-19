The principal of Shelley High School has stepped down after two-and-a-half years on the job.
Eric Lords turned in a resignation letter on Friday, saying he was leaving for personal reasons, said Superintendent Bryan Jolley.
"He'd done an excellent job over there during that time," Jolley said. "It's kind of a blow to all of us."
Assistant Principal Burke Davis, who is a Shelley native and graduate and taught and coached at the high school before becoming an administrator, is now the acting principal, Jolley said. Jolley said it will be up to the school board to decide whether to give Davis the job permanently, but the board likes Davis, he added.
"It'll depend," Jolley said. "We'll see how it goes over there."
Lords has been involved in education for 25 years, starting his career as a teacher and wrestling coach. He later worked as an athletic director, assistant principal and elementary school principal.
Lords, who was the Fort Hall principal and superintendent before taking the Shelley job, comes from a family that is active in education and three of his brothers also work at school administrators. Jason Lords is the curriculum director for Bonneville Joint School District 93, while Bryan Lords is the principal of Rigby High School and Randy Lords is the Madison School District's assistant superintendent.