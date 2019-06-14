SHELLEY — The School District is providing more information on the ongoing investigation into Shelley High School’s finances and the school’s former principal.
District officials have revealed that when Shelley High School Principal Eric Lords offered his resignation this past December, terms were not offered, nor was his resignation requested. Lords offered his resignation after it was disclosed that there would be an audit of the high school, district officials said. The outcome of the ongoing investigation into the high school’s finances could cost Lords his license to be an Idaho school administrator as well as the certificate that allows him to teach in the state, district officials said.
“The School District has moved forward and corrected the issues that have taken place, ensuring that this type of thing doesn’t happen again,” Shelley School District Superintendent Dr. Bryan Jolley said. “The problem is that we are still cleaning up the mess that was left behind and working to ensure that we continue to keep putting in restrictions that will help us to keep all of the accounts transparent.”
Back in December, there were a few line items that raised a red flag concerning some expenditures that took place at Shelley High School. The reported figure was initially around $44,000 in questionable expenditures, Shelley School District officials said.
But that figure, as it has turned out, was grossly exaggerated and eventually was narrowed down to a few items that totaled less than $5,000, district officials said.
There was an audit of Shelley High School called for by the Shelley School Board, and a subsequent more detailed forensic audit was performed as well.
The Shelley High School expenditures that are being investigated by the Idaho Professional Standards Commission include $2,049 for a family ski pass to Grand Targhee Ski Resort, an item that previously had been mentioned as being part of a fundraiser for the Shelley High School Ski Club.
Other high school expenditures that are being investigated include nearly $690 for chrome ATV pipes, just over $361 for a 50-gallon water heater, powder coating services amounting to nearly $320, and lawn care services amounting to nearly $290.
“When the school board was first made aware of the discrepancies in the accounting report, we contacted the Professional Standards Commission and authorized an audit with our own accounting firm,” Dr. Jolley said. “Once we turned the matter over to the commission, it was really out of our hands at that time.”
The Professional Standards Commission then determined the account that had been accessed was not anything the Shelley school board had direct control over, district officials said.
The account at the center of the Shelley High School financial issues is known as the 750 account and is designated as an “activities and athletics” account. It is set up at the high school and is for use for activities and athletics, just as it states. The high school operates that account, making deposits and withdrawals as it sees fit. The account is monitored by the high school’s business manager and is overseen by the school’s principal.
There are no taxpayer dollars that go into this account. The money in the account is raised through gate receipts, soda machine revenues, contributions and donations, and student activity fees.
The funds in the account are kept totally separate from all other accounts at the high school, but can be utilized by the high school’s athletic teams for expenses such as new equipment. The teams do not have to get permission from the school board to use the funds for those purposes, district officials said.
This fund was not managed correctly prior to December, when the discrepancies were noticed and reported, district officials said. The findings resulted in the termination of the high school’s business manager at the time and the voluntary resignation of Lords, district officials said.
The thing that hinders a lot of the transparency that is expected and desired is that a good portion of the Professional Standards Commission’s investigation into the high school’s finances is ongoing and involves current and former high school employees, so a lot of the information cannot be released to the public due to those personnel issues, district officials said.
“I can say that what we found was that there was a lot of overspending in that (750 account) and they were operating at a deficit,” Dr. Jolley said. “That was a red flag that told us there was a problem and we began looking into it. That is how this all began.”
The end result of all of the digging into the high school’s finances is not over. It is ongoing and it is possible that more information could be forthcoming in the coming months, Dr. Jolley said.
Depending on the Professional Standards Commission’s investigation into Shelley High School, it’s possible Lords’ administrative license and teaching certificate could be revoked, Dr. Jolley said.
The Professional Standards Commission’s investigation is covering the entire length of Lords’ tenure as principal of Shelley High School, from 2016 to December of 2018, Dr. Jolley said.
Once the investigation reaches its conclusion, a report of all the findings will be disclosed by the Professional Standards Commission including whether Lords will be able to keep his administrative license and teaching certificate, district officials said.
Lords was not available for comment for this story.