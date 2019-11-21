Kaly Shippen of Idaho Falls has been announced the new principal of Farnsworth Middle School.
Shippen will take the position in July. Jeanette Hollis, current Farnsworth principal, will be the principal for Cottonwood Elementary School when the new school opens, Superintendent Chad Martin said.
Farnsworth will officially open as Jefferson School District No. 251’s second middle school in the fall. Shippen said she looks forward to working with Richard Howard, Rigby Middle School principal.
“I think we’ll be able to get a lot accomplished, even though we have different buildings,” Shippen said. “I really feel like we’ll be a good team.”
She said her hope as principal is to create a culture of connection and build on “the natural love for learning” children have. She said she also wants students to learn to keep going regardless of challenges.
“One of the most powerful things that they can learn is you’ve got to dig in and not give up,” she said. “They’ve got to learn grit.”
Shippen began her teaching career at a middle school in Anchorage, Alaska, and she said she looks forward to being at that level again. She is currently a U.S. history teacher at Thunder Ridge High School. She also coaches seventh and eighth grade volleyball and girls’ basketball.
Shippen has taught online for Brigham Young University-Idaho. She has experience being an administrator at Jerome High School as athletic director and assistant principal and in Cassia School District as assistant principal.
“She brings some unique experience for the middle school,” Martin said.
Shippen is a 2006 graduate of Brigham Young University and received her Education Specialist Degree from Boise State University in 2016.