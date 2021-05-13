The most controversial item in Wednesday's meeting for the Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees was the one not on the agenda: face masks.
Four patrons used the public input session of the school board meeting to push for the district to end its mask requirement. The debates and interruptions that followed escalated into a shouting match and a threat by the assistant superintendent to call the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Idaho Falls remains one of the rare school districts in eastern Idaho to require masks for its students. Earlier this week, Teton School District voted to make masks optional through the end of the school year. Bonneville Joint School District ended the district mask requirement March 8 but allows individual teachers to require them in their classrooms.
"There are no longer mask mandates for the state, region or county. So why is there still one here?," local mother Kazia Brown asked the board during the public input session.
A Compass Academy student who spoke against the mask mandate pointed to the district's low numbers of COVID-19 cases. Since April 26, the district has reported just five confirmed cases from students and no cases among its staff.
After the public comments, trustee Paul Haacke attempted to explain why the topic of ending the mask mandate was not on the agenda. Haacke said he and trustee Larry Wilson had raised the idea last week. Superintendent George Boland jumped in at that point of the meeting, saying Haacke was off-topic and this was not the time for a back-and-forth.
The four patrons began yelling at Boland and other trustees, saying they were ignoring the concerns of parents. Boland yelled back that they were interrupting the board meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dan Keck threatened to call the police and forcibly remove the public if they kept interrupting. Eventually, board Chairwoman Lara Hill called a five-minute recess to let things calm down.
After the meeting, Hill said the mask mandate subject had not been proposed until after Wednesday's agenda had already been set. She said the issue could be up for discussion at the next school board work session, just over a week before the end of the school year.
"There was no end date for that decision (back in February), so it has not been added to the agendas," Hill said.
Other loosenings of the district's approach to COVID-19 were discussed during the board meeting. Boland said that with Idaho now in Stage 4 of its reopening plan, there likely would be no limits on event attendance for the rest of the year. Seniors will be able to walk and physically pick up their diplomas during the high school graduations at the Motor Vu Drive-In.