Voters in eastern Idaho will go to the polls March 9 to cast ballots on several education issues, including funding measures for six school districts and a school board recall campaign.
The most-discussed local funding measures are the supplemental levy and plant facilities levy being pursued by Bonneville Joint School District 93. The supplemental levy would provide the district with $6.8 million in each of the next two years, while the plant facility effort would provide $3.8 million per year over the next decade.
Bonneville Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme has been holding a series of live-streamed Facebook discussions to answer questions about how the levies will be used and why the district is seeking to increase both amounts. During the stream Monday night, Woolstenhulme said the growing number of businesses in the district had not yet translated into increased funding for the district.
“It doesn’t matter how many new homes or businesses have come in, we cannot levy any more than that ceiling unless the voters approve it,” Woolstenhulme said.
Woolstenhulme has also said the increased plant facility levy would help address the district’s growth over the decade, including the opening of Black Canyon Middle School this fall, while requiring fewer emergency levies.
Shelley School District is the only local district with a bond measure on the ballot. The district is seeking a $7.5 million bond to cover all the district’s seven-year projects. Two major proposed improvements are renovations at Goodsell Elementary that would turn the school into a kindergarten center and the replacement of the HVAC system at Hobbs Middle School.
The Shelley district is pursuing the bond instead of renewing an expiring plant facility levy. Superintendent Chad Williams said the decision was made to take advantage of Idaho’s Bond Levy Equalization Support Program. Under the program, school districts that have low property values or average income can receive funding to cover bond interest or higher payments.
“Over the life of the bond, we project that route will save taxpayers more than $2 million,” Williams said.
Idaho Falls School District 91 has a renewal vote for its $6.8 million supplemental levy. Residents of Zone 4 within the district also will vote on a recall effort targeting trustee Elizabeth Cogliati. The recall campaign was launched in response to Cogliati’s vote in the fall to move high schools to an alternating-day schedule.
The other local levies on the ballot are a $290,000 supplemental levy in Ririe School District, a $60,000 plant facilities levy in Swan Valley School District, and a $698,000 supplemental levy in Soda Springs School District. The levies in Ririe and Soda Springs are both up for renewal at their previous level.
Statewide, Idaho EdNews tallied nearly $300 million in school funding measures on the March ballot.