The final list of candidates for Idaho Falls School District 91’s Board of Trustees has been announced.
When the deadline to file passed at 5 p.m. Friday, six candidates had filed to run for the three trustee seats up for election.
In Zone 3, incumbent Lara Hill will face off against Henry Deangelis. Hill was appointed to the trustee position last September and served as chair of the D91 Education Foundation. Deangelis is a Navy veteran who taught at Idaho Falls High School between 1999 and 2009.
“I have an appreciation for what the teachers and the students are going to need, but we also need to look at the future for our district,” Deangelis said.
In Zone 4, incumbent trustee and board treasurer Larry Haws will face a challenge from Jacob Johnson and Elizabeth Cogliati. Haws was first elected in 2011 and has six children who graduated through the district.
Johnson is the manager of Johnson’s Discount Foods and has a son at Linden Park Elementary. Cogliati is the director of education at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Idaho Falls.
Hillary Radcliffe was appointed to represent Zone 5 in June and will run unopposed to represent the zone again.
The election for the three trustee seats will be held Nov. 5.