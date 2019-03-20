Skyline High School speech and debate adviser Christine Hubbard was announced as a Diamond Award winner Monday in a news release sent out by the National Speech and Debate Association.
The Diamond Award is given out to coaches who have been members of the National Speech and Debate Association for five years and has attained 1,500 team points.
Coaches earn points in through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work, according to the release.
“Speech and debate is an outlet for self-expression and allows students to organize their thoughts and use logic,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard is in her sixth year working with Skyline’s speech and debate team. She said she has known about the honor for about a year.
Hubbard and all Diamond Award winners will be recognized this June at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Dallas.
“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life-changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” National Speech & Debate Association director J. Scott Wunn said in the release. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service, and thank them for their hard work.”