The first year of the Girls Who Code club at Skyline High School ended with a strong showing at a national coding competition.
A team of four students placed in the top 30 of the Girls Go Cyberstart competition that was held on May 20 and 21. The national event offers a competitive way for teenage girls to get practice with coding, hacking and decryption as they race against other teams to complete a series of online challenges.
The team was created by Sarah Youinou at the end of her junior year last spring, after she heard good things from her friends attending schools that had computer science programs. Youinou got her former math teacher, Carla Rudolf, to sign on as the faculty adviser and began reaching out to get other girls interested in the program.
"It's kind of hard to convince kids to join the nerdy computer club. The ones who are there without any convincing are the ones you really want to be there, because they truly care about the topic," Youinou said.
The girls met on Tuesdays during the school year to do smaller computer programming efforts and lessons, before the early preparations CyberStart event began in December. In the spring the school applied for Idaho National Laboratory's Coding Coalition, which provided $1,500 in support and a cyber adviser to competitive middle and high school computer science clubs across the state.
As part of the coding coalition, the girls received an adviser from the lab: May Chaffin, a cybersecurity researcher and the mother of one of the seniors in the program, Karina Permann. Chaffin was only able to attend one meeting of the club in person before schools were closed by the coronavirus but kept up with the qualifying challenges through her daughter.
Chaffin said the coding and cryptography challenges the students worked on through the event were a fun way to introduce them to the field, even if it wasn't a realistic depiction of the work she did at the lab.
"They have no idea what to expect before getting into this. For a high schooler, it's definitely good for introducing them into that field," Chaffin said.
Four of the Skyline students were selected to compete after they qualified for the national contest, three of which were seniors. The team decided to work together in person at Skyline for most of the 34-hour stretch of the national event, wearing masks and sitting apart from each other as much as possible.
"After not seeing much of anyone for a sold two months, it was good to put our brains together to finish those challenges," Youinou said.
The only interruption to the work came where the building went into a planned blackout in the middle of the day Thursday. Rudolf relocated the club to a boardroom at the Shilo Inn for those few hours to let them keep working in person.
Youinou said the leaderboard only showed the top 10 teams, so the group didn't know how well they were doing until near the end of the competition. The Skyline team received more than $100 dollars in Amazon gift cards for competing in the national championship.
Skyline's club was one of three teams from Idaho that placed among the top 30 in the CyberStart competition this year, a few spots behind the teams from Meridian Technical Charter High School and Centennial High School in Boise. Idaho had a total of 152 students competing from 18 schools, which was more total students than came from larger states such as Massachusetts or Ohio.