A Skyline High School graduate at Utah State University is one of eight students selected nationwide for a math scholarship.
Utah State junior Natasha Gunderson was given the Waldemar J. Trjitzinsky Memorial Award on Wednesday, along with a $3,000 scholarship. Gunderson graduated from Skyline in 2018 and is pursuing degrees in math and statistics education.
"I am super humbled that I got this and so grateful that I have faculty and resources that are helping me with these opportunities," Gunderson said.
The award is given to eight college math majors every year by the American Mathematical Society, with a focus on honoring students who may need additional financial support to continue with their studies. The Society offers the award to a different group of universities across the country each year, who then select which student will receive it.
David Brown, dean of the Utah State math department, said that Gunderson was partially chosen because of her interest in being a teacher after graduating. Gunderson said one of the main reasons she went for that focus was the two years of math classes she took with Julie Nawrocki at Skyline.
"When I was graduating, I kind of knew I wanted to teach but was not sure what I wanted to teach. Ms. Nawrocki was a great example because she made math so fun and interesting to learn about," Gunderson said.