Two months after Skyline's senior class had its last day of in-person school, students got a chance to see their teachers and friends again Wednesday night.
Hundreds of seniors came to the Motor Vu Drive-In with their families in tow for their graduation ceremony. Some of the 266 seniors gathered to graduate Wednesday night vented the frustrations they felt about losing the last two months of school to the coronavirus pandemic, but were happy to be there and make the best of a strange end to their time in high school.
"It feels weird but exciting at the same time. I'm glad we could have something big," senior Mario Cortez said.
The drive-in had been selected as the replacement location for the graduations in Idaho Falls School District 91 before the theater reopened and hosted the events for Emerson Alternative High School and Compass Academy earlier in the week.
The gates wouldn't open for another 45 minutes but there was already a line of families waiting to come in as the staff arrived around 8 p.m. The teachers formed a gauntlet by the main entrance to cheer on the arriving students, with some carrying signs or waving pictures of themselves on sticks as they greeted students by name.
Government teacher Brett Taylor said the welcome party was a modified version of an older Skyline tradition, where the teachers congratulated the students as they left the stage with their diploma.
"We really felt bad for them when everything got canceled. There are kids we've worked with for the last four years, and ones we knew from before high school because of their older siblings," Taylor said.
Before the graduation ceremony began, adherence to precautions recommended by the district and Motor Vu varied. Some families and teachers wore masks or stayed inside their cars for the entirety of the night. Others spread out in lawn chairs around their cars while students went off to take pictures.
Kelly George waited in her car while her daughter Sydney was reconnecting with her friends. George's three oldest children had already graduated from Skyline, so she knew how different this event felt from those previous years and why it was important for her daughter.
"Seeing her friends is the best part of this. Seniors just want to have this last celebration of the times they've had together," George said.
The actual content of the graduation was a prerecorded video of speeches and senior recognition that was also live-streamed on YouTube and broadcast on two radio stations. Principal Aaron Jarnigan opened the night with a speech about all the hardships and changes the students had faced during their lifetime. His speech was followed by comments from faculty speaker Stephanie Cole and seniors Whitney Price, Aliyah Rhodes and Corbyn Stosich.
"As if we all hadn't been struggling enough with the very serious, grade-threatening disease called senioritis, COVID-19 has now made our path to adulthood that much harder," Stosich joked during her speech.
The end of each speech was met with a chorus of celebratory honks from the parked cars. When all the names of the graduating seniors had been read, the night ended with blue fireworks being set off next to the drive-in's parking lot.
The Motor Vu will also host graduation events for Idaho Falls High School on May 28 and Bonneville High School on June 2.