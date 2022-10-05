Alison Bailey of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls School District 91 is being honored Friday as the Idaho Art Educator of the Year by the Idaho Art Education Association for the 2022-23 school year.
Skyline Principal Joshua Newell feels that no one deserves the title more than Bailey.
"She takes care of our students and everyone in our building knows that her classroom is a safe space," Newell said. "Art can be very cathartic and she understands that. She personifies the definition of a great teacher."
School employees and students alike shared that Bailey was an integral part of the campus, and said they feel lucky to have her as a teacher and colleague.
"I have been working with (Alison) for eight or nine years and she is just a huge inspiration to all of us," said Christopher Hull, a fellowSkyline art teacher. "Students always leave her class happy and proud of themselves and their work."
Special Education Teacher Kim O'Neill, applauded Bailey in a video the school made for Bailey's ability to be inclusive and understanding of students that need more help than the average child.
"(Alison) is absolutely wonderful," O'Neill said. "She never turns us down when one of our students wants to join her class. She makes art accessible to everyone in any way she can."
Bailey will make her way to Boise this weekend where she will be honored during a luncheon and awards ceremony at the association's fall conference. Bailey also will represent the state in a ceremony at the National Art Education Association’s National Convention April 13-15 in San Antonio as the Idaho Art Educator of the Year.
The purpose of both conferences is to provide relevant art education development to educators as well as to improve the way art is taught.
Bailey was nominated by many of her current and past colleagues who speak of her in the highest regard.
"This is an incredible honor," Bailey said. "I was nominated by some really incredible people who I look up to. The association asked for letters of recommendation and people said some amazing things about me. It has been incredibly humbling. I was floored and didn't realize people felt that way about me."
Bailey has loved art her entire life, even taking college level French Impressionism classes when she was 14. When deciding to become an art teacher, she wanted nothing more than to be able to share creative joy with students, inspiring them to always look for art and make art.
"I love the students," Bailey said. "I can't imagine not getting up, coming to school, and seeing what new ideas they have every day."
