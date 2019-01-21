Similar to the reverend himself, Idaho Falls students are giving back to their communities.
To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, known in Idaho as Human Rights Day, preschool to sixth-grade students at Snake River Montessori students partook in a variety of charitable efforts, including blanket making and all-day reading. The volunteer efforts marked the school's Community Service Day.
"We want them to be members of our schools, but we also want them to be a member of a community at large," said Head of School Hollie Popa.
Preschoolers colored place mats for the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen on South Boulevard, Popa said. Kindergartners collected toiletries, put them in zip-close bags and donated them to The Haven Shelter.
The lower elementary (first through third grade) crafted and donated fleece blankets to the Snake River Animal Shelter and to The Haven.
The upper elementary (fourth through sixth grade) got supporters to pledge money for a read-a-thon, Popa said, basing their total amount donated based on how many books or pages they read.
The upper elementary raised $2,590.91 for Heifer International last year, Popa said in an email. The school has been participating in the annual program for 12 years. Heifer International provides "resources and training for struggling small-scale farmers in order to give them a chance to change their circumstances," according to its website, heifer.org.
Two years ago, Popa said the upper elementary raised around $1,489.
"We are excited this year, as well as we are celebrating 30 years (of being a nonprofit institution). SRMS has been nurturing potential since 1989," Popa said in an email.