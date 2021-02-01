Skyline High School and Idaho Falls High School are in the midst of their annual Souper Bowl food drive.
The high schools have faced off to collect the most items for Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls for nearly two decades and the food drive frequently provides about a third of the annual donations to the nonprofit.
The two schools have set their goals slightly lower than normal for this year's drive, which began Jan. 25 and runs through Friday. Idaho Falls and Skyline aiming to collect 100,000 items between them during this year's drive — just below the amount collected last February.
"It's sounded like a call center in our class for the past few days because we're talking to every business we can about donations," Idaho Falls Student Body President Crew Peterson said.
Peterson said the student government class' focus for the two-week effort has shifted largely to online campaigning. Instead of going to assemblies at the nearly elementary and middle schools, IFHS students made a video about the food drive to be shown in classrooms. There also has been an increased focus on social media messages about the fundraiser and the effort is accepting digital payments through apps such as Venmo.
Skyline, meanwhile, lowered its expected goal from 83,000 donations last year to 55,000. Student Body President Ashley Fransen said that while some donation efforts have slowed from the past, new businesses and individuals have made a point to step in with larger donations.
"We've seen a lot of kids step up with donations who hadn't before. That's cool because this is especially needed with COVID this year," Fransen said.
In 2020, the Community Food Basket saw its monthly demand from local families in need more than double as the coronavirus swept through eastern Idaho. Before the local Boy Scouts of America council held its Scouting for Food fundraiser in October, the Food Basket reported being nearly 100,000 pounds of food less than it normally received.
Idaho Falls School District 91 has set up an online fundraiser for both Idaho Falls and Skyline through the K-12 payment management site e-Funds for Schools. As of Monday afternoon, the pages had combined for $400 in donations.
Both high schools will be collecting canned food and cash for the food basket until Friday. Final numbers for the fundraisers and delivery of the canned items to the food bank are being planned for the following week.