One of the biggest annual fundraisers for the major Idaho Falls food bank is wrapping up with a surprising spike in donations.
This year, Skyline High School had a lower goal than normal for the annual "Souper Bowl" fundraiser. Without school assemblies to attend that helped collect donations en masse, the student council aimed to get 55,000 items for the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls by Feb. 5.
That goal was easily surpassed. The high school and its partner schools on the west side of Idaho Falls School District 91 doubled their goal and gathered more than 110,000 items. With Idaho Falls High School on track to add more than 40,000 additional food donations by the end of the week, it will be the most successful "Souper Bowl" fundraiser for the high schools since 2016.
"This was the first major event we could do this year," Skyline's student government adviser Heidi Guza said. "Our students gave a lot of their time to make sure this happened."
The food bank picked up two truckloads of donations from Skyline on Tuesday to store at its warehouse across town. On Wednesday, the Food Basket followed up by collecting 5,000 pounds of rice, boxed potato mix and other nonperishables.
Student government members and students from one of the gym classes formed a line to pass bags of rice through the halls of the school and out to the service dock. There, two Community Food Basket volunteers helped stack the boxes onto pallets and load the stacks of food into the waiting truck.
Community Food Basket is the largest food bank in Idaho Falls and saw its monthly demand double in 2020 as the coronavirus shutdown impacted families. The Souper Bowl traditionally provides a third of the group's annual donations, which Executive Director Ariel Jackson said was especially needed this year.
"There were many other fundraisers that didn't happen. Donations always start slowing down after the holidays, so it's great that this happens when it does and that so much of the community helped out this year," Jackson said.
Disaster nearly struck at the last minute. As one of the loaded pallets of food was being raised on the truck lift, the food basket's miniature forklift became unbalanced and the entire stack fell into the parking lot. Luckily, no students were in the area and none of the bags of rice broke open.
Idaho Falls High School was continuing to gather canned goods and cash donations Wednesday. Student Body President Crew Peterson said the competition between the high schools has become much friendlier as both reach out to local businesses and other schools to hit a larger district goal.
"We would like to congratulate Skyline High School on their incredible accomplishment… Souper Bowl is a tradition that continually reminds us to give back to our community, as it has given us so much," Peterson wrote to the Post Register on behalf of the student government.